Michael G. Kerr Jr., 65, of Rogers City passed away February 2, 2019 at home.

He was born August 22, 1953 in Rogers City to Michael and Clara (Dost) Kerr.

Mike graduated from Rogers City High School in 1972. On August 22, 1974 he married Mary Gruber in Rogers City. She passed June 6, 2003.

He Married Linda Habedank-Wickersham August 2, 2008 at Seagull Point in Rogers City. He enjoyed walking the Rogers City beaches collecting beach glass, driftwood and other treasures. Mike as also an avid “rock hounder.”

He had a passion for woodworking and photography.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; two children, Rose (Paul) Gutierrez of Holland and Michael (Candice) Kerr III; nine grandchildren, Madisyn, Paul Michael, Everly, Mary, Samantha, Mya, Evan, Clayton and Rowdy.

Mike was also preceded in death

by his parents, Michael and Clara; siblings, Mary Stone, Alfred Kerr, Patricia Sigel, Louise Wilson, Betty Grandchamp and Mable Weiland.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, February 9, from 1 p.m. through time of sharing memories at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to McLaren Hospice – Alpena or The Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Michael G. Kerr Jr.

