On February 9 at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church M-68 and Glasier Road Onaway there will be a memorial service for Leticia “Tish” (Chaskey) Walter who passed away January 14, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. – noon. The service will begin at noon with luncheon after at the church. Contributions can be made to her father James Chaskey for funeral costs.