Harold L. LaFrance, 88, of Onaway passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Medilodge of Gaylord.

Surviving are a sister, Dorothy Brooks of Onaway; nieces and nephews; and his caregivers. Visitation will be at the Chagnon Funeral Home Friday, February 8, from noon until the time of the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Harold’s final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway.