Darcy L. McClure, 69, of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, at her home.

Born in Rogers City, March 5, 1949, Darcy was the daughter of the late Melbourne and Elaine (Schroeder) Klein. Darcy graduated from Rogers City High School and Saginaw Business College.

She enjoyed watching sports on TV, and along with Joe Chernouski, watched all Michigan sports’ teams but especially loved the Detroit Tigers. They also enjoyed watching movies together.

Survivors include Darcy’s longtime companion, Joe Chernouski; two children, Jeremy Schaudt (Shannon DeMars) of Traverse City and Mindy (Kyle) Bruning of Rogers City; siblings, Steffi (Bob) Workman and Dr. Jay (Linda) Klein; and her grandchildren, Madison and Tyler Schaudt, and Mackenzie and Morgan Bruning. Darcy is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Darcy was preceded in death by her infant son, Timothy; and her parents.

A memorial service for Darcy will be at a future date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine, Wisconsin, with the Rev. Jennings officiating.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory, 5111-60th St., Kenosha, WI 53144. Phone: (262) 654-3533. Visit and sign Darcy’s online memorial book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com.