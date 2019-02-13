Christine Catherine Chalupniczak

Christine Catherine Chalupniczak, 96, of Posen passed away February 10, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center of Alpena. She was born August 24, 1922 in Posen to Leo and Stella (Krajniak) Wcisel. Christine is survived by her son, Edwin (Mary) Hall of Alpena; five grandchildren, Jason (Kristine) Chalupniczak, Brad Chalupniczak, Wendy Springs, Amy (Joe) Brodzinski and Kara (Brad) Harmon; seven great-grandchildren, Brendan, Peyton, Anna, Lilly, Sam, Brooklyn and Ellie; and three siblings, Leo (Shirley) Wcisel of Clarkston, Florence Sosnowski of West Bloomfield and Delphine (Dennis) Vinson of Bay City. res = 'rc:0'; //--> res = 'rc:0'; //-->

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; a son, Dennis; brothers, Frank, Florian and Edwin; and sisters, Eleanore, Irene, Gertrude, Ann, Marge and Dorothy.

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen Friday, February 15, from 10 a.m. through time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Inurnment will take place in the spring at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.