Stella Jane Peacock is county’s New Year’s baby for 2019

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

This year’s New Year’s baby did not take long to claim the bragging rights..

Stella Jane Peacock, the infant daughter of Greg and Judy Peacock of Rogers City, was born Jan. 3 at 7:53 a.m. to become Presque Isle County’s first baby of 2019. She was 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Stella was welcomed home over the weekend by her energetic big sister, Olivia, who was two days short of being the 2017 New Year’s baby. Olivia has been soaking up every exciting moment.

“She is loving it,” said Judy. Olivia was born, Jan. 16, 2017.

The couple had a scheduled cesarean section (C-section) at MidMichigan Medical Center-Alpena that morning and had to be at the hospital at 5:30, but the C-section was not the only event planned that morning.

Consumers Energy turned the lights out for a scheduled power outage as the couple was getting ready for the drive. Judy was grabbing her toothbrush at 4 when it got dark all of a sudden.

“(Greg) was grabbing flashlights to get ready to go,” said Judy. “I wondered — what does this mean?”

Other than that, everything went as planned — even the thought of having baby Stella Jane earn some early recognition in her life.

Greg and Judy and their families are about as local as local gets. Greg is a 2007 graduate of Rogers City and his parents Keith and Amy Peacock are from Rogers City, while Judy graduated from Posen High School in 2012. She is the youngest child of Leo and Denyse Romel of Metz.

Even the great-grandparents make their homes in the area. Bernice Romel and Eileen Darga are from Posen and Richard and Donna Peacock are from Rogers City.

Presque Isle Newspapers, Inc. delivered the 2019 fist baby contest gifts generously donated from participating community-minded businesses earlier this week that included a one-year subscription to the Presque Isle County Advance.