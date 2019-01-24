Mrs. Leticia Ruth (Chaskey) Walter
Mrs. Leticia Ruth (Chaskey) Walter, 57, of Alpena died peacefully at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena January 14, 2019. She was born in Ypsilanti February 27, 1961 to James and Donna (Bruder) Chaskey. Formerly of Onaway, she has resided in Alpena for the last 10 years.
Leticia loved nature and enjoyed rides through the woods and rock picking, her favorite being the pudding stone. She will be dearly missed.
She i
As were her wishes cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial held in celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the family to offset funeral costs. Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be sent via our Web site at www.greenfuneralhomes.com