Mrs. Leticia Ruth (Chaskey) Walter, 57, of Alpena died peacefully at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena January 14, 2019. She was born in Ypsilanti February 27, 1961 to James and Donna (Bruder) Chaskey. Formerly of Onaway, she has resided in Alpena for the last 10 years.

Leticia loved nature and enjoyed rides through the woods and rock picking, her favorite being the pudding stone. She will be dearly missed.

She i

s survived by her son, Brian Chaskey of Pinconning; a daughter, Teresa Chaskey of Michigan; a son, Frank Walter of San Diego, California; siblings, James Robert (Virginia) Chaskey of Sunland, California, Rodney (Glenda) Chaskey of St. Clair Shores, Michael Chaskey of Indian River, Rebecca (Kirk) Newsted of Onaway, Leaton (Judy) Stevens, Edwin Stevens, Dale Stevens and Clay (Jeannie) Stevens all of Onaway, T.J. (Diane) Baker of Seattle, Washington and Kurt Westbrook of Tennessee; and her father, Jim Chaskey of Onaway. She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Bruder-Westbrook; and stepmother, Joanne Chaskey.

As were her wishes cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial held in celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the family to offset funeral costs. Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be sent via our Web site at www.greenfuneralhomes.com