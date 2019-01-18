Marilyn L. Allum

, 75, of Rogers City, passed away January, 15, 2019. She was born November 6, 1943 in Detroit to Herbert and Faith (Jensen) Allum. Marilyn grew up in Detroit and was in the first graduation class from Henry Ford High School, and was ranked Detroit All-city in women's basketball, field hockey and tennis. She attended and played various sports while at Central Michigan University. In her youth, she enjoyed being a Girl Scout, camping and hiking. Marilyn retired as a senior executive after 30 years with Michigan Bell and AT&T and in 1991 moved from Rochester to Rogers City to be closer to family and friends. She continued to support many charitable organizations, but was especially proud of her support of the Presque Isle District Library, Rogers City branch, and along with her friend, Constance Jordan created the Constance Jordan reading room. She loved taking care of her dogs, painting, doing sculpture projects, living near the lake and taking in all the scenic beauty of northern Michigan. Marilyn will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

Marilyn is survived by her two brothers, Dr. Thomas H. Allum (Lois) of Rogers City and Edward L. Allum (Mary) of Lodi, California; nieces and nephews, Linnea Deitcher of Chicago, Dr. Robert F. Allum of Boyne City, Edward (Skip) Allum Jr. of Lodi and Daniel H. Allum of Stockton, California; seven grand-nieces and nephews; and a cousin, Jeri Eldridge, of Rogers City.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother, Faith T. Allum; and her father, Herbert F. Allum, of Rogers City.

Private services will be held.

Anyone wanting to make donations can make them to the Presque Isle District Library, Rogers City branch. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

