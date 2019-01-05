Marie Elizabeth LaVigne,103, of Rogers City passed away December 31, 2018 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey. She was born September 7, 1915 in Detroit to Jules and Mary (Vermeulen) LePlae.

Marie was the loving wife for 64 years of the late Roy Eldred LaVigne. They were married July 26, 1941; he passed November 2, 2005.

Surviving her are eight children, Carol (Wilbert Leese), Gary (Mary),

Jeannine (Vito), Jacqueline (Roy Hayes), Roger, Gerard (Brenda), Michael and Alan; 12 beautiful grandchildren, Eva, Andy, Karen, Robert, Michelle, Lynda, Joey, Amy, Lisa, Michelle, David and Christopher. Marie was blessed with 27 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren with two more arriving soon. Also surviving are siblings, Jules II, Marguerite, Henry and Lorraine; and many nieces and nephews.

Her greatest legacy is the family she and Roy created together. And this legacy spans many generations. She loved and looked forward to visits from her children and grandchildren. She loved catching up on their lives and sharing stories with them.

God blessed Marie with a keen memory and it never failed her. Up to her last days she could tell you the names and birthdays of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and some of the great-great-grandchildren. She was always interested in what everyone was doing, where they were going and if they got back safely. Visitation was at St. Mary Catholic Church in Charlevoix Wednesday, January 2, from 10:30 a.m. through time of her Mass at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will take place next to her husband, Roy at Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers City. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Angel Fund at St. Mary Catholic School in Charlevoix. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.