Kim Eugene McLaren, 62, of Long Rapids passed away at home January 5, 2019.

He was born to Norman John and Thelma Jean (Sharp) McLaren June 25, 1956 in Alpena.

Kim is survived by his children, Angie (Rob) Kania and Jason (Cristy) McLaren; four grandchildren; his former wife and lifelong friend, Julie Kamyszek; his first great-grandchild who is due in June; and his siblings, Linda (Dave) Wirgau, Ivan (Mary) McLaren, Mike (Terri) McLaren and Mitch (Brenda) McLaren.

Friends may visit at the Grace Episcopal Church, 13488 Long Rapids Road, Lachine, MI 49753, Saturday, January 12 from 1-3 p.m. with a time of remembrance at 2 p.m. with the Rev. John Laycock officiating.

Inurnment will take place at the Long Rapids Township Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

