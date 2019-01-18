Friday, January 18, 2019

Kathryn “Kathy” May Krawczak

Editor

Kathryn “Kathy” May Krawczak, 64, of Long Rapids Road, Maple Ridge Township passed away peacefully Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Medilodge Alpena after a five-year battle with brain cancer.

She was born in Rogers City to Joseph and Cecelia (Roznowski) Krawczak.

Surviving are a son, Jason, a daughter-in-law, Michelle; a grandson, Jared; mother, Cecelia (Krawczak) Dembny; a brother, Ron (Sandi) Krawczak; sisters, Jacinta Boyk, Rose McCrumb, Andrea (Dave) Robinson, JoLynn (David) Zalewski and Cella (Ken) Bade; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her fathers, Joseph Krawczak and Louis Dembny; brothers-in-law, John Boyk and Doug McCrumb; and a niece, Karen Stiver.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 26, from 2 – 6 p.m. at Maple Ridge Hall.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to everyone at Medilodge of Alpena and Hospice of Michigan for all the care they showed Kathy. 

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Hentkowski Funeral Home.