Kathryn “Kathy” May Krawczak

Kathryn "Kathy" May Krawczak, 64, of Long Rapids Road, Maple Ridge Township passed away peacefully Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Medilodge Alpena after a five-year battle with brain cancer. She was born in Rogers City to Joseph and Cecelia (Roznowski) Krawczak. Surviving are a son, Jason, a daughter-in-law, Michelle; a grandson, Jared; mother, Cecelia (Krawczak) Dembny; a brother, Ron (Sandi) Krawczak; sisters, Jacinta Boyk, Rose McCrumb, Andrea (Dave) Robinson, JoLynn (David) Zalewski and Cella (Ken) Bade; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her fathers, Joseph Krawczak and Louis Dembny; brothers-in-law, John Boyk and Doug McCrumb; and a niece, Karen Stiver.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 26, from 2 – 6 p.m. at Maple Ridge Hall.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to everyone at Medilodge of Alpena and Hospice of Michigan for all the care they showed Kathy.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Hentkowski Funeral Home.