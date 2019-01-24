Ila May Reed

Ila May Reed, 89, of Corunna, formerly of Rogers City passed away peacefully January 18, 2019 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Owosso. She was born August 20, 1929 in Petoskey to Ernest and Izora (Richards) Priest.

Ila is survived by three children, Wanda Tolin of Alpena, Jan Green of Onaway and Scott (Amanda) Reed of Corunna; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Laura Furtaw; and a half sister, Mary Emmons.

A graveside service will take place in the spring at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.