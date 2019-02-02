Evelyn May Heller, 102, of Rogers City passed away January 24, 2019 at Medilodge in Rogers City.

She was born October 8, 1916 in Hawks to William and Minnie (Gowen) Taylor.

Evelyn graduated from Rogers City High School in 1936. On July 21, 1940 she married Wilbert Heller at St. John Lutheran Church.

Evelyn and Wilbert owned and operated Heller’s Gifts until her retirement in 2012.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Mrs. Heller enjoyed gardening and baking.

Evelyn is survived by three children, Carl (Jolene) Heller of Rogers City,

Marilyn (Donald) Schaedig of Rogers City and Ellen (Boyd) Haut of Rogers City; four grandchildren,

Lisa (Mike) Grenier of Holland, Michael “Mac” (Brenda) Heller of Petoskey, Jim (Kendra) Schaedig of Holland and Karen (Colleen) Heller of Durham, North Carolina; a great-granddaughter, Emma; and

a sister, Ruth (Gene) Zinke of Ohio.

She was preceded in

death by her parents, William and Minnie; a brother, Albin Taylor; and a sister, Edith McLennan.

Visitation was at St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City Saturday, January 26, through time of her funeral with the Rev. Kurt Lambart officiating.

Interment will take place in the spring at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John Radio Fund in memory of Evelyn Heller.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org