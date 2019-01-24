Eleanor “Toots” Marie Misiak, 81, of Posen passed away January 19, 2019 at Orchard Manor in Posen with her loving family around her.

She was born March 12, 1937 in Rogers City to Alexander and Mary (Yarch) Krawczak.

On May 14, 1955 she married Mark Misiak at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Toots was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church and sang in its choir.

She was also a member of the Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary. In her youth she enjoyed swimming in Lake Huron and ice skating with her friends. Later she devoted her life to her family, lovingly raising her children and caring for her siblings and parents. Mrs. Misiak was blessed to travel with a church group to Medjugorje and a trip to Alaska with her sister, Gerty. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, trips with Mark to the casinos and spending time with her family and friends.

Eleanor is survived by six children, Sandy Grant of Greenville, Wisconsin, Jane (Randy) Kamysiak of Grand Lake, Ken (Sherry) Misiak of Grand Lake, Karen (Roger) Send of Traverse City, Natalie (John) Merrill of Stanley, North Carolina and Steve (Kristen) Misiak of Grand Lake; 21 grandchildren, Kerri (Aaron) Springborn, Matthew (Karina) Grant, Wendy (Hermes) Fernandez, Keith (Christoph) Kamysiak, Brandon Misiak, Jeremy Misiak, Nicholas Misiak, Amanda (Jake) Makowski, Jason (Jessica) Send, Kelly (Trevor) Brace, Melissa Send, Christopher (Katie) Couture, Allen (Emily) Couture, Shaun Couture, Jonathan (Jordan) Merrill, David Merrill, Don Merrill, Jaclyn Merrill, Caipan Merrill, Libby Misiak and Oliver Misiak; 11 great-grandchildren, Cylas, Maddox, Cassandra, Madeline, Abe, JoJo, Henryk, Jackson, Jaiden, Arya and Miles; and siblings, Alice Darga and Chester (Theresa) Krawczak.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark, May 2, 2018; grandson, Mark Gajsiewicz October 10, 2018; and siblings, Joseph Krawczak, Leonard Krawczak, Gertrude Haske, Sophie Orban, Anna Dziesinski, Louis Krawczak and Albin

Krawczak.

Visitation was at St. Casimir Catholic Church Tuesday, January 22 through time of Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Posen VFW Auxiliary offered a condolence service immediately following Mass.

Interment will take place in the spring at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in memory of Eleanor Misiak for Masses or to Orchard Manor or Hospice of Michigan.

Mrs. Misiak will always be remembered for her love of laughter and her passion for sweets. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

