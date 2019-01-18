Carol Ann Robinson

Carol Ann Robinson, 71, of Chesterfield Township, died January 5, 2019 at McLaren Macomb in Mount Clemens. The daughter of Arthur and Dorothy Thursam, Carol was born in Detroit and raised in St. Clair Shores. It was while spending the summer at her family’s cottage on Black Lake that she met her future husband, Don Robinson, at the laundromat in Onaway. They married, made their home in Chesterfield Township, and raised a beautiful family. They made frequent trips to Onaway to visit family and enjoy Black Lake, eventually building a place of their own. Carol enjoyed their up-north getaway, but when she started to miss her grandchildren (and children) would return to Chesterfield for a healthy dose of the family she adored. cript> cript>

Carol is survived by her husband, Donald Sr.; daughters, Heather (Steve) Davis and Hilary (Roman) Sobilo; a son, Donald Jr.; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Christopher, Shaun and Keegan; as well as her sister, Dorothy Desrochers. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Susan Booth.

A funeral service was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Macomb. Carol’s final resting place will be in Onaway at Hillcrest Cemetery. A graveside service will be held in the spring. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.