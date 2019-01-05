Captain John Szczerowski, known to many as “Captain Scissors,” 89, of Rogers City, passed away December 15, 2018 at Medilodge in Rogers City.

He was born May 14, 1929 in Rogers City to Stanley and Anna (Hincka) Szczerowski. Captain John retired from the Great Lakes Fleet after 43 years of service.

He was a member of the Rogers City Knights of Columbus-3rd Degree, as well as the Rogers City Servicemen’s Club and Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum. John married Ida Micketti May 29, 1950 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

John is survived by five children, Anna (Howard) Madsen of Rogers City, Dennis (Celeste) Szczerowski of Big Rapids, Mary (Dan) Kirby of Charlotte, Norma (Bob) Ellenberger of Onaway and Stanley (Ann) Szczerowski of Hawks; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Dolores Trudo, Joan (Leonard) Budnik, Jane (Charlie) Basler and Carol (Mike) Dagner.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ida; and a brother-in-law, Don Trudo.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday, January 11, from 9 a.m. until time of his memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Inurnment will take place in the spring at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Presque Isle Council on Aging and St. Ignatius Catholic School. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.