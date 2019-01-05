Bentley Wayne Sharpe, 51, of Presque Isle passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his home. Bentley was born April 10, 1967 in Pontiac to the late Robert and Barbara (Ankney) Sharpe. On August 6, 2016, he married Kristin (Hoppe) Werth.

Bentley enjoyed hunting, boating, and loved his job at Besser Company; but most important was spending time with his family. Surviving are his loving family, Kristin; Gabrielle (Casey) Werth, Alexandra (Vikhar) Werth, Austin Sharpe, Victoria (Lucas) Werth, Travis Sharpe, Lydia Werth, Avery Werth, Jared Sharpe; a brother, Brad; father-in-law, Norbert Hoppe; a sister-in-law, Sarah (Damian) Nowak; and a brother-in-law, Norb Hoppe. Memorial visitation will take place today (Thursday) at Bannan Funeral Home from 1-7 p.m. and continue Friday at Resurrection Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. until the memorial service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Phil Phifer officiating.

Inurnment will be at Presque Isle Township Cemetery.