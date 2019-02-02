Diane Carol Schaedig, 75, of Rogers Township passed away peacefully at home January 23, 2019.

She was born April 2, 1943 in Moltke Township to Leonard and Evelyn (Ganske) Wolgast.

Diane graduated from Onaway High School in 1962. On April 4, 1964 she married Larry Schaedig at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included camping, traveling, polka dancing, baking, cooking, working puzzles, sewing and gardening.

Diane will be remembered as a jack-of-all-trades and a master of loving her family.

Diane is survived by her husband, Larry; three children, Rick (Karen Reece) Schaedig of Belknap Township, Randy (Peggy) Schaedig of Lachine and Becky (Rob) Ramus of Rogers City; six grandchildren, Tiffany Schaedig, Lance Schaedig, Jade (Logan) Kroll, Jasmine Ramus, Zachary Schaedig and Justin Schaedig; her mother, Evelyn Wolgast of Ocqueoc Township; and siblings, Juanita (Neil) Sorgenfrei of Moltke Township

and Leonard Wolgast Jr. of Ocqueoc Township.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard; and siblings, Linda LaLonde and Jerry Wolgast.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, January 25, with a prayer service that evening. Visitation resumed Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke Township until time of funeral with the Rev. Kurt Lambart officiating.

Interment will take place in the spring at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in memory of Diane Schaedig to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice Compassus.

