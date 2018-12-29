Theresa E. Czajka, 91, of Black Lake (Onaway), died Thursday, December 20, 2018 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey.

Theresa was born to Charles and Emily (Laethem) Lauwers in Detroit November 7, 1927. She married Leon Czajka July 19, 1947 and they lived in Garden City for many years. In 1985 they moved to Black Lake where they had spent vacations since 1960.

Theresa managed a medical office in Garden City and was a wonderful homemaker. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother who enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She was known to bake hundreds of cookies for Christmas and everyone loved her “Miracle Whip Cake.” She enjoyed crocheting, always making something to give to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Theresa loved to get together with family and friends to play Yahtzee or pinochle. Always prepared with plenty of pennies, it was a Czajka tradition to play for a “penny-a-point.” She enjoyed traveling with one of her favorite trips being the journey to Alaska on the Alcan Highway. Theresa was a longtime member at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway and enjoyed seeing her friends at TOPS each week.

Throughout her 91 years, Theresa relied on her strong faith to see her through the difficult times and adversity, not to mention she also was very determined and strong-willed.

She was kind, caring and always had a smile to brighten the day. She tended to worry a lot about her family, always concerned with their well-being. Theresa adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her heart was full and happy when she was with them.

Surviving Theresa are her daughters, Judy (Fred) Heiby of Fremont, Indiana and Carol (Howard) Whitefoot of Livonia; and sons, Michael (Linda) of Bloomfield Hills, Patrick (Amy) of Alpena, and Alan and Eric (Leanne), both of Black Lake. Theresa also leaves 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Leon in 2014; a brother, Joe Lauwers; and sisters, Mary Sorrow and Ginny Schaefer.

Visitation will be at the Chagnon Funeral Home from 4 – 8 p.m. today (Thursday December 27) with an evening rosary service beginning at 7 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway Friday, December 28, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Patrick Maher will officiate. Theresa’s final resting place will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Onaway.

Those planning an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Theresa to McLaren Home Care and Hospice, c/o the McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation, 360 Connable Ave., Suite 3 Petoskey, MI 49770 or to the Presque Isle County Council on Aging.