RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON NOVEMBER 20, 2018

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Nowak, Fuhrman and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the agenda as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Bielas, that the minutes of the Workshop and Regular Council Meeting of November 6, 2018 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Nowak and McLennan.

Abstain – Fuhrman, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Nowak, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $107,275.61 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-96

Nowak/Adair, to re-appoint Ramona Suszek and Mike Peltz to the Parks & Recreation Commission with the terms to expire September 2021.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-97

Bielas/Nowak to the North East Michigan Council of Governments (NEMCOG) Board of Directors.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

FY 2017/2018 AUDIT REPORT

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-98

Nowak/Bielas, that the City’s Fiscal Year 2017-2018 audited financial statements be accepted and that a copy of the audit document be kept on file in the office of the City Clerk/Treasurer.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ORDINANCE 2018-17

ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER FIVE (COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT), ARTICLE II (DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT) DIVISION II (DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY) OF THE ROGERS CITY ORDINANANCES

Nowak/Adair, to introduce the following for first reading:

ORDINANCE PUBLISHED IN OTHER AREA OF THIS WEEK’S EDITION

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ORDINANCE 2018-18

AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE A TITLE FOR THIS ORDINANCE; TO DEFINE WORDS; TO PROHIBIT MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS WITHIN THE BOUNDARIES OF THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY PURSUANT TO THE MICHIGAN REGULATION AND TAXATION OF MARIHUANA ACT, AS MAY BE AMENDED; TO PROVIDE PENALTIES FOR VIOLATION OF THIS ORDINANCE; TO PROVIDE FOR SEVERABILITY; TO REPEAL ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT THEREWITH; AND TO PROVIDE AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Nowak/Bielas, to introduce the following for first reading:

ORDINANCE PUBLISHED IN OTHER AREA OF THIS WEEK’S EDITION

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:54 p.m.