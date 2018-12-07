Kenneth A. McFall, of Onaway, passed away at age 98, December 1, 2018.

He is survived by his three daughters, Sandra, Patricia and Catherine; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; two daughters, MaryAlice and Susan; and a granddaughter, Evelyn.

He was loved and respected by his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.