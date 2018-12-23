Joan Lois Grohowski, 65, was born February 21, 1953 to George and Lois Patzer of Rogers City. She made lifelong friends growing up on Evergreen Street and enjoyed seeing different parts of the world with her parents as she grew into adulthood.

Through her friends, she met her future husband, Michael Grohowski, and greatly expanded her extended family through his when they married in 1972. An only-child growing up, she always wished for a big family and eventually got her wish with four children of her own. She and Michael raised their children on the shores of Grand Lake, in the home they built and improved together over the years. At her home by the lake, she enjoyed gardening, swimming, reading, baking bread, and spending time doing whatever her heart desired. Joan’s passion for children carried into her career of more than 30 years as a beloved teacher with Head Start preschool, leading programs in both Posen and Alpena. A creative and loving teacher to hundreds of children, she inspired and touched the lives of not only her students, but their families and communities as well. Through the lives of her students and her own children and grandchildren, her joy for life, learning and play will be her lasting legacy in our world.

After enjoying a last “Christmas” of games, laughs, and snuggles with her family, Joan passed peacefully at home December 10, 2018, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and husband.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lois (Brege) Patzer as well as her mother-in-law Margaret (Talaske) Grohowski and father-in-law Gerald Grohowski. She is survived by her husband, Michael Grohowski, of Presque Isle; her children, Gretchen (Brock) Kirschner of Alpena, Christine (Ryan) Nicometo of Madison, Mitchell (Sarah) Grohowski of Holland and Andrew (Mariana) Grohowski of Hancock; and five grandchildren, Emilia, Luca, Kennedy, Asher, and Annabel, whom she dearly loved.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Friends of Grand Lake Library (P.O. Box 40, Presque Isle, MI 49777). Through this fund, we hope to see her passion for encouraging early readers continue to burn brightly in our community. A memorial Mass and inurnment of her ashes is planned for a date to be announced in spring.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org