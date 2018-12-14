Jeri Lynn Bundy, 66, of Tower, died at home Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Born in Cheboygan May 5, 1952, Jeri was the daughter of Richard and Virginia (LaBelle) Dixon. She married her best friend and longtime companion, Jack Bundy, in Reno, Nevada in 1997.

A lifelong resident of Tower, Jeri worked at Tube Fab in Afton for nearly 20 years before retiring from her position as an inspector in 1997. She and Jack then ran Bundy’s Party Store in Tower for several years where Jeri enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors when they came in. With her friendly disposition, running the store was a job that suited Jeri well.

Jeri had a great sense of adventure and enjoyed outdoor activities. When she wasn’t on her riding mower, keeping the grass cut in her very large yard, she was enjoying a camping weekend at Camp Norwood, boating or canoeing down the Black River. She and Jack also enjoyed snowmobiling and traveling. Fun-loving and social Jeri enjoyed going out and loved to laugh and have a good time. Loving and caring, Jeri’s family was always very important to her. She had a special bond with her sisters and enjoyed many family gatherings through the years. Jeri’s zest for life, her friendly smile and her love for family will always be remembered.

Surviving Jeri is her husband, Jack Bundy; a son, Eric (Onna) Leach; grandsons, Cooper and Lucas Leach; and sisters, Jordan Covell and Jill (Ray) Magley; all of Tower. Jeri also leaves her sister-in-law, JoAnn (Pete) McDonald of Onaway; as well as her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and many friends. Jeri was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Virginia Dixon, a sister, Lisa Murray and a niece, Kayla Dixon.

Jeri’s family will receive friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home today (Thursday December 13) from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Frank Sheer Jr. will officiate. Jeri’s final resting place will be in Tower at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Jeri to the Onaway Ambulance or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.