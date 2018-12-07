Helen Lillian Dagner, 77, of Cheboygan, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Medilodge of Cheboygan after an extended illness.

Helen was born October 9, 1941 in Detroit, the daughter of Woodford and Josephine (Schick) Shawhan. Helen married Wallace Dagner and spent much of her life in Rogers City raising her two children and being the owner/operator of several small local businesses. Helen also lived in Alpena, Phoenix, Seattle, Indianapolis and spent several years in Petoskey.

Helen enjoyed travel, antiques and caring for stray cats.

Surviving her is her longtime partner of over 30 years, Richard Johnson and their rescue cat Honey; her daughter, Bobra “Bobbie” (Joshua) Johnston of Harbor Springs; her son, Wallace “Woody” (Diane) Dagner of Greenwood, Indiana; a granddaughter, Josephine Helena Johnston of Harbor Springs; and brothers, Donald (Laurie) Shawhan of Manitowoc, Wisconsin and Robert (Paulette) Shawhan of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In keeping with her wishes, Helen’s family will remember her privately with a small memorial that will occur in Manitowoc. Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com.