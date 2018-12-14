George Robert Bedford, 93, of Presque Isle, passed away Monday December 10, 2018 at MediLodge of Rogers City.

Bob is survived by four sons, George Bedford of Belleview, Florida, Dan (Vicki) Bedford of Ortonville, Steve (Companion Cindy) Bedford of Alpena and Pat Bedford of Presque Isle; and three daughters, Linda (Dick) Bartig of Hillman, Sue (Ed) Hincka of Posen and Anna (Gerald) Bruski of Tyler, Texas.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 10 a.m. until noon at McWilliams Funeral Home with a service to follow.

Visitation will continue Monday, December 17, 2018 from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Casimir Catholic Church with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.