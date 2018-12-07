Erika C. “Chris” Remus, 84, of Metz passed away peacefully at home December 1, 2018.

She was born October 10, 1934 in Halle a. d. Saale, Germany to Adolf and Elsa (Scheller) Städele.

Erika met Donald Remus while he was stationed in Germany and she was a nanny to another military family. They were married in Ober Ursel, Germany January 18, 1956. In 1957, she followed Donald back to the states with two children, one being 5 weeks old.

She is survived by four children, Michael (Veronica) Remus of Cheboygan, Sylvia (Jeffrey) Heward of Alanson, Barbara Romel of Grand Blanc and Kenneth (Cindy) Remus of Wolverine; nine grandchildren, Rebecca (Bradley) Watsabaugh, Zachery Heward, Dusten Remus, Hazen (Hannah) Remus, Erik Remus, Michael Romel II, Marie (Kevin) Romel-Wanless, Franciska (Mark) Richardson and Gracinha (Dan) O’Connor; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a brother, Siegfried (Monika) Städele of Germany; two sisters, Margit Wende and Elvie Ludes both of Germany; sister-in-law, Lillian Wirgau; and her four-legged friends, Sheba and Izzy. Chris was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents; and a son-in-law, Michael Romel.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, December 7, from 4-7 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Metz from 9 a.m. until time of her funeral at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Jeff Ryan officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery.

