Enid E. Kaufmann, 98, of Onaway passed away Thursday December 6, 2018 at Medilodge of Rogers City.

Surviving are a daughter, Brenda (Leonard) Jarmusch of Homeland, California; a son Roger Kaufmann of Uncasville, Connecticut; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. Enid’s final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.