Emma J. Hija passed away December 5, 2018. Emma was born January 14, 1922 in Westville, Illinois. She graduated from Saint Elizabeth School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She served in the Army Nurse Corps in North Africa and the Italian Theatre of Operations during World War II. She was discharged as a 1st lieutenant.

After the war, she continued her education and graduated from Wayne State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 1948. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honorary Society. She married John J. Hija in 1948 at St. Thomas Church in Ann Arbor. She continued to work in the nursing profession as a nursing instructor at University of Michigan, as an administrator and supervisor at Herman Kiefer and Detroit General hospitals.

Emma and her husband, John, made their home in Farmington Hills until they retired in 1981. They moved to Ocqueoc, where Emma continued to use her nursing skills working as a volunteer for the Hospice of Straits. She was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1989 and son John C. in 2001. She is survived by sons, William (Jann) and David both of Ocqueoc; granddaughters, Ashley Renwick of Grand Rapids and Katerina Jean Hija of Ocqueoc; along with three great-grandchildren, Zane, Rhys and Bria Renwick.

She passed away peacefully at home with family at her side. A private service will take place.