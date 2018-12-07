Eleanor Plonka, 91, of Rogers City passed away at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor November 30, 2018.

She was born August 31, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio to Frank and Genevieve Bobola.

On October 28, 1953 she married Frank Plonka in Detroit.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Glen) Smolinski of Rogers City; four grandchildren, Frank, Lexie, L’lissia and Landrie; and a brother, Walter Taylor of Hendersonville, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank May 2, 2012; a brother, Jake Bobola; and two sisters, Veronica Kelley and Phyllis Maslyk.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday, December 7, from 9 a.m. through time of her memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Memorials may be given in memory of Eleanor Plonka to the Angel Fund at St. Ignatius Catholic School. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.