Dolores June Kuebler, 88, of Belknap Township passed away at home December 12, 2018.

She was born in Rogers City June 9, 1930 to John and Margaret (Zempel) Wirgau.

Dolores, who preferred to go by her middle name, June, was lovingly called “Neen” by her grandchildren and “Juney” or “Nooney” by her best friend, lifelong partner and husband of over 69 years, Henry “Buck” Kuebler. June was an amazing person, wonderful wife, caring mom and grandmother who doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As longtime residents of Metz, June and Buck ran Kuebler’s Market in Metz for 10 years and attended St. Peter Lutheran Church. June was an avid card player and an accomplished painter. She loved crossword puzzles, opera and tending her flower gardens. June could tell legendary funny stories, preferred her coffee scalding hot, and could never resist sneaking her pets food off of the table. She also enjoyed perusing Facebook and commenting on the photos and posts of friends and family.

Family was so important to June. Her grandchildren were her heart and joy. And she loved her extended family, her cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces very much.

Loved ones that have preceded June into everlasting life are her parents John and Margaret Wirgau; a son James; a brother Ivan; and sisters Myrt, Joyce, Aileen “Potsy,” Viola and Betty.

Loved ones that will miss June until they meet again are her husband, Buck Kuebler; her daughter and son-in-law Renee and Steven Burnell; her daughter Jody Kuebler (Leo Peters); her grandchildren, Scott Burnell (Jen Stampor), Amanda Lemaster (Tom Lemaster), Matthew Yettaw (Ashley Yuill) and Megan Yettaw; great-grandchildren, Dade and Everett Lemaster; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Edward Kapala; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marce and Royden Schefke.

And so, the story goes on until we see our beloved Juney, our mama, our dear Neen, again. We love you and miss you.

Visitation was at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Metz Tuesday, December 18, until time of June’s memorial service with the Rev. Jeff Ryan officiating. For those planning an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of June to the Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena, Michigan (1501 W. Chisholm St., Alpena, MI 49707). Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.