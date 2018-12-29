Charles E. Crawford, 78, of Afton passed away Monday, December 17, 2018 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey.

Surviviviug are his wife, Jean Crawford of Afton; a daughter, Barb (Brian) Thayer of Onaway; five sons, Gerald (Akiko) Crawford of Seattle, Fred (Kristina) Crawford of Cheboygan, Michael (Lisa) Crawford of Attica, Donald (Amy) Crawford of Onaway and Christopher (Molly) Crawford of South Bend, Indiana; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard (Shirley) Crawford of Cheboygan, Melvin (Pam) Crawford of Montrose and Clyde (Glenda) Crawford of Onaway; and two sisters, Barbara (Larry) Renard and Joyce (Michael) Gleason both of Afton.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.

A memorial service was held Friday December 21, at the Indian River United Methodist Church.

