Beatrice “Bea” Mary Reisener, 91, of Rogers City passed away December 4, 2018 at Medilodge of Rogers City.

She was born November 21, 1927 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Edward and Blanche (Steele) Gemmil.

Bea enjoyed bowling, flower gardening, bird watching and spending time with family playing music and cards.

She is survived by; three children, Dennis (Vicki) Reisener of Hagensville, Carrie (Duane Meyers) Reisener of Hagensville and Randy (Ann) Reisener of Rogers City; three grandchildren, Dale Reisener, JoAnne (Eric) Muller and Curtis Reisener; great-grandchildren, Dakota Reisener, Zoey Reisener, Johnny Reisener, Abby Muller and Connor Muller; two sisters, Ruby (Marvin) Makowski of Rogers City and Bonnie Bruning of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

Bea was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Blanche Gemmil; three brothers, Bob, Bill and Eugene; and five sisters, Jeanette Liechty, Viola Reisener, Dorothy Brege, Mildred Nelson and Isabelle Jaeger.

Friends may visit at St. John Lutheran Church – Hagensville today (Thursday, December 6) from 10 a.m. through time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charles Schultz officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in memory of Beatrice Reisener to St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville or Hospice of Michigan.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.