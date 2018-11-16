Three Michigan Lottery Players Win Opportunity to Play the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE™

A Hawks woman is among three lucky Michigan Lottery players invited to Las Vegas to take part in the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE™ after winning the GOLDEN TICKET™ II second chance drawing.

Cam May Witkowski of Hawks along with Randy Naughton of China and Ada Ochoa of Brighton

have a chance at a grand prize.

Each lucky player will have the opportunity to play the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE™ and a chance to win up to $1 billion. Each player and a guest will receive deluxe hotel accommodations for four days and three nights, round-trip airfare for two, ground transportation to and from the Las Vegas airport and hotel, and $1,000 spending money.

Each $10 GOLDEN TICKET™ II ticket offers players 20 chances to instantly win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. Players have won more than $9 million playing GOLDEN TICKET™ II. More than $45 million in prizes remain, including three $1 million top prizes and 48 $10,000 prizes.

Players also may enter codes from non-winning tickets for a chance to win one of 12 remaining trips for two to Las Vegas and for the opportunity to play the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE™ and a chance to win up to $1 billion. To enter, players should visit MichiganLottery.com/GoldenTicket. The final drawing is scheduled to take place Nov. 30.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2017 fiscal year, the Lottery’s contribution to Michigan’s public schools was a record $924.1M. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $21B to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com.