Sara Elizabeth Faith, 58, of Glennie (former resident of Tower) passed away unexpectedly October 4, 2018.

She was born August 5, 1960 at St. Joseph Hospital in Flint.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jac and Imogene Faith (Harmon); and her grandparents.

She left behind five siblings; many nieces and nephews; two children, Amina (Anthony) Root and Donny (Gina) Root; six grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; a great-grandson; as well as several adopted children and grandchildren.

Sara was a trooper, as she faced many hardships in life, but nothing kept her down for long. She was born with severe lung problems and nearly died a few times as an infant, so she was truly a miracle.

She was a very loving woman and always put her family first. She loved rock music, dancing, and babysitting, but the love of her life was the Detroit Tigers.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Onaway United Methodist Church November 24 at 11 a.m.