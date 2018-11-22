Rosemary Ann Buszko, 93, of Posen passed away peacefully November 17, 2018 at St. Francis Home in Saginaw. She was born August 27, 1925 in Krakow Township to Joseph and Rose (Klimaszewski) Woloszyk. Rosemary is survived by three children, Theresa (Ronald) Romel of Posen, David (Cindy) Buszka of Hemlock and Edward Buszka of Posen; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place in the spring.

Inurnment will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

