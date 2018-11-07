Roger Earl McDonald, 88, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home October 31, 2018.

He was born July 25, 1930 in Redford to Francis and Bernice (Millard) McDonald.

Roger is survived by his wife, Jenny; five siblings, Earleen Schreiner of Marysville, Paul McDonald of Ludington, Eleanor Kalaher of Round Rock, Texas, Ronald (Mary) McDonald of Gladwin and Joyce (Roger) Elkins of Evart.

A memorial gathering will take place in the early spring.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.