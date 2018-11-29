Merle Allan Foster, 80, of Crystal, formerly of Flint, died November 20, 2018, at his home. His funeral service took place Tuesday, November 27, at Martin Funeral, Cremation & Tribute Services in Mt. Morris with the Rev. Todd Frusti officiating. Cremation followed. The family received friends at the funeral home Monday and Tuesday.

Memorial contributions can be made to Franklin Avenue Mission or Old News Boys.

Merle was born October 9, 1938, in Pellston, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Marguerite (Portman) Foster. He married the love of his life, his one true love, Maraline Getcy January 19, 1957. Sadly, she preceded him in death October 10, 2011.

They loved to travel together, especially going to Las Vegas. Merle worked for General Motors Co. for 42 years as a foreman before his retirement. He was a Christian man who devoted his life to his family. Merle loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved cooking his famous pancakes for breakfast, playing cards and having company over. In his free time, Merle enjoyed hunting, fishing, telling stories, watching football, playing horseshoes, reading his Westerns and collecting antiques. Merle volunteered for the Franklin Avenue Mission.

He will be greatly missed by many. Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Cheryl Lorenz and boyfriend, Craig Almassy, Frank and wife, Vickie Foster, and Mary Jo and husband, Jason Biddle; 14 grandchildren, Michael, Joseph, Jonathan, Chrystal, John, Amber, Frank Jr., Andrew, Kristen, Amanda, Scott, Cody, Jayden and Caelin; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Norman and wife, Dorothy Foster; a sister, Arlene Trisch; special friends, Judy Teegardin, Jim and Mezzy Senical, and Butch and Kathy Kearly; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Merle was preceded in death by his wife, Maraline Foster; a son, John Foster; a daughter, Gay Ann Foster; his parents; and a sister, Ida Mae O’Donnell. Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at www.martinfuneralhome.com