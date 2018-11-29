Mark Eugene Baller Jr., 49, of Rogers City passed away November 22, 2018 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.

He was born October 14, 1969 to Mark and Gloria (Curvin) Baller Sr.

Mark is survived by his mother, Gloria; three siblings, Colleen (Mark) Delekta of Posen, Timothy (Kristel) Baller of Rogers City and Kristina (Nolan Krajniak) Krieger of Posen; eight nieces and nephews; and four great-nephews.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, November 28, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. where a prayer service took place at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue today (Thursday) at the funeral home, from 10 a.m. until time of his funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Boerger officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mark Baller Jr.’s family.

