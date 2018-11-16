Madeline Ruth Donajkowski, 73, of Posen passed away November 7, 2018 in Cheboygan. She was born November 19, 1944 in Detroit to Francis and Catherine (Kerr) LaMay.

Madeline is survived by daughters, Tamyra (John) Bober of Rogers City and Tonette Derry of Cheboygan; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Kathy (Terry) Poklay of Sterling Heights and Debra LaMay of Alpena.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, December 1 from 2 p.m. through time of her memorial service at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in memory of Madeline Donajkowski to McLaren Hospice.

