Krystle Rose Styma, 33, of Rogers City passed away unexpectedly at home November 2, 2018.

She was born June 14, 1985 in Rogers City to Gregory and Karen (Kowalski) Styma.

She is survived by her son, Harvey; her mother, Karen Kowalski of Alpena; her father, Gregory Styma of Rogers City; a brother, Matthew (Michelle) Styma of Posen; a niece; special companion, Bob Terrazas of Rogers City; grandparents, Doris Kowalski of Metz, and Janet and Norbert Styma of Posen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, Nov. 6 through time of her funeral with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Memorials may be given to Krystle’s family for a charity to be selected later.

She will be remembered for her huge loving generous heart. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.