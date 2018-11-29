Duane LaVerne Gruber
Duane LaVerne Gruber, 70, of Millersburg passed away November 17, 2018 at home. He was born April 24, 1948 in West Branch to Leo Gruber and Ruby (Wirebaugh) Gruber-Harten.
Duane is survived by his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Dawn (Glen) Gruber-Rioidan of Franklin, Kentucky and Marquetta (Vince) Obodzinski of Howell; two stepsons, David Kaster and Daniel Kaster of Midland; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Smith.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.