Duane LaVerne Gruber, 70, of Millersburg passed away November 17, 2018 at home. He was born April 24, 1948 in West Branch to Leo Gruber and Ruby (Wirebaugh) Gruber-Harten.

Duane is survived by his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Dawn (Glen) Gruber-Rioidan of Franklin, Kentucky and Marquetta (Vince) Obodzinski of Howell; two stepsons, David Kaster and Daniel Kaster of Midland; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Smith.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.