Alice Meyer, 97, dearly beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018 in Ann Arbor, with her children by her side.

Alice was born in Rogers City, Michigan in 1921 to Adolph and Sarah (Lamb) Reisner.

She is survived by her and Walter’s three children, Virginia Payment, Walter (Loretta) Macklem and George (Deb) Macklem. Also survived by nine loving grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support either St. Joseph Mercy Hospice at St. Joseph Mercy Home Care and Hospice 34505 W. 12 Mile Road Suite 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48331 or St. Luke Episcopal Church, 120 N. First St., Rogers City, Michigan 49779.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, November 30, from 4 till 8 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, December 1, from 9 a.m. until time of her funeral service at 10 a.m. with Mrs. Margaret Parsons officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.