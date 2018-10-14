Sophie Helen Kozdron, 92, of Posen passed away at home October 3, 2018.

She was born February 11, 1926 in Poland to Joseph and Anna (Palusinska) Kubisiak. Sophie was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church,

its Rosary Sodality and the Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary. In her younger years, she was employed at Wayne Wire in Hillman and Essex Wire in Atlanta. She enjoyed gardening, baking, bingo and playing cards.

Mrs. Kozdron is survived by seven children, Frank Krozdron of Posen, Julie (Joe) Kaiser of Alpena, Walt (Doris) Kozdron of Posen, Marvin Kozdron of Posen, Paul (Linda) Kozdron of Cathro, Stanley (Jackie) Kozdron of Birch Run and Allan (Krissy) Kozdron of Long Rapids; seven grandchildren, Amy (Brent) Mayes, Joel (Jodi) Kaiser, Jeni (Kyle) Spears, Chelsea (Tim) Smith, Tyler Kozdron,

Michael Kozdron and Nicholas Kozdron; 10 great-grandchildren, Brent, Braxton, Aaron, Zachary, Olivia, Keira, Victoria, Bentley, Hudson and Emmy; a brother, Harry (Delores) Kubisiak of Detroit; a sister-in-law, Helen Kubisiak of Tawas City; and a brother-in-law, Ray Jakiel of Alpena.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Kozdron; a son, Chester Kozdron; three brothers, Stanley Kubisiak, Edward Kubisiak and Ted Kubisiak; a stepsister, Julia Zadjek; and a stepbrother, John Zarske. Friends visited at St. Casimir Catholic Church Saturday, October 6 until time of Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Posen VFW Auxiliary offered a tribute immediately following Mass.

Inurnment will take place in St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

