The Posen Vikings will host Cedarville Friday in Posen as they topped Kindle North-Huron 58-20. Led by a solid rushing attack with senior running back Sam Brunet gaining 251 yards, the Vikings will host a second playoff game Friday at 7 p.m.

Onaway fell to Suttons Bay and Rogers City lost to Iron River West Iron County in Friday football action. More on each game will be in this week’s Advance.