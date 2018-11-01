Norma Jean Zdybel, 76, of Posen passed away October 27, 2018 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.

She was born February 11, 1942 in Alpena to Norman and Virginia (Nowak) McDonald.

Norma is survived by two children, Joe (Lynn) Seymour of Harrison Township and Nancy (Steve) Adams of Alpena; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bud (Jeanette) McDonald of Arizona,

Pete McDonald of Hillman, Rick (Connie) McDonald of Hillman, Kathy (Jim) Kennard of Hillman and Julie Jones of Hillman.

Visitation was at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hillman Wednesday, October 31, through time of her memorial Mass with the Rev. Michael P. Conner officiating.

Memorials may be given in memory of Norma Zdybel to Huron Humane Society of Alpena, 3510 Woodward Ave., Alpena, MI 49707.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

