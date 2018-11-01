Margaret J. Brady, 103, of Auburndale, Florida, died Monday, October 22, 2018 at Grace Healthcare of Lake Wales. Born September 30, 1915 in Onaway, Margaret was the daughter of Lindley and Clara (Reid) Decker. Blessed with 70 years of marriage, Margaret and LeRoy M. Brady wed January 1, 1935 and made their home in Onaway.

As a young woman, Margaret worked as a seamstress for the garment factory in Onaway for nearly 20 years. Skilled in the kitchen, she later worked as a cook at the Indian River Inn and eventually retired after 16 years of cooking at the United Auto Workers Education Center at Black Lake. She and LeRoy enjoyed their retirement years, spending their winters at their home in Auburndale and returning to Onaway to enjoy the beautiful summer months in northern Michigan.

An expert seamstress and a skilled homemaker, Margaret enjoyed sewing and crocheting and was an excellent cook and baker. She loved to read, especially a good Western, as well as watching old Westerns on television. Margaret also enjoyed tending to her flowers and working in the garden.

Margaret leaves her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy May 24, 2005; daughter, Elizabeth Hope; sons, Lee and Larnce Brady; as well as her sisters, Ruby Faircloth, Helen Warren, Glendola Eilbick, Luella Morgan and Eva Franklin; and her brothers, Charlie and Bill Decker.

Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, October 26, at the Chagnon Funeral Home followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 27, also at the funeral home. Elder Thelma Curtis will officiate. Margaret will be laid to rest with her husband at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tower.