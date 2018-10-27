Laura Zinke, 86, of Rogers City passed away October 18, 2018 at Medilodge in Rogers City.

She was born April 22, 1932 in Onaway to Adrian and Rosetta (Nickerson) McDonald.

On September 3, 1950 she married Basil Zinke at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Laura was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed hosting holiday family parties and grandchildren sleepovers. She worked for many years gathering information on her family’s ancestry then compiled an extensive family tree.

Laura is survived by eight children, William of Rogers City, Roland (Karen) of Alpena, Barry (Mary) of Rogers City, Rose (Mike Heilman) Gorlewski of Cheboygan, Cheryl (Rex) Eccleston of Trenton, Matthew of Rogers City, Edward of Alpena and Joseph (Carrie) of Kingsley; 24 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a brother, Archie (Bonnie) McDonald;

two sisters, Norma Brigham and Emma Schleben; and a son-in-law, John Kieliszewski.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Basil; two daughters, infant, Sandra Lynn and Debra Ann Kieliszewski; seven siblings, Lawrence, Lavoy, Thelma, Adrian, Ellen, Stanley and Orville; and a son-in-law, Jeff Gorlewski.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, October 20, through time of her memorial service with Sister Mary Michelz officiating.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given in memory of Laura Zinke to St. Ignatius Catholic School. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.