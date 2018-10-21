Ketto Mable Kimball, 84, of Millersburg, died Wednesday, October 10, 2018. The daughter of William and May Price, Ketto was born in Onaway March 5, 1934.

She married George R. Kimball June 14, 1952 and they made their home in Millersburg.

A lifelong resident of Millersburg, Ketto was well-known in the community. For many years she supported her husband in their business G K Auto Electric in Millersburg and was a longtime member of the Community of Christ Church in Onaway.

Ketto is survived by three daughters, Cosette (Fritz) Rhein, Wendy (Greg) Brooks and Melody (Bill) Beswick; and two sons, Qually (Sue) and Quinn Kimball, all of Millersburg. Ketto also leaves nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bruce (Lois) Price of Onaway; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Ketto was preceded in death by her husband, George, May 20, 2018; her parents; and her siblings, Freida Lemmon, Paul Price, Wayne Price, Leo Price and Norm Price.

It was Ketto’s wish that no funeral or memorial service take place following her death. Ketto’s family will honor her memory privately. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Ketto to Hospice of Michigan, 145 N. State Ave., Alpena, MI 49707 or at www.hom.org. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.