Katherine “Dolly” Julia Purgiel, 82, passed away peacefully at MediLodge of Gaylord October 9, 2018, with her family by her side. She had been a resident of MediLodge for four years.

Dolly was born to Stanley and Helen (Sobeck) Haske September 12, 1936, in Rogers City. Her father passed away when she was 6 months old and her mother raised Dolly and her four older brothers. Dolly graduated from Rogers City High School in 1954. After high school, she attended a nursing school in Petoskey and Traverse City and received a degree in nursing as a licensed practical nurse. On September 17, 1955, she married her sweetheart Clarence Purgiel in Rogers City and started their family. Clarence and Dolly moved their six children to Gaylord in 1965 and completed their family with two additional children. They were married 61 years before Clarence’s passing in 2017.

Dolly was a great cook and her home was spotless. She enjoyed doing many kinds of crafting, including knitting, sewing, refinishing furniture or making wall hangings. If times were tough she would get a part-time job, but her full-time job was raising her children. She instilled in her children compassion, love of God and each other, and that family means everything.

Dolly is survived by her children, Jeff (Diane), Debbie (Paul) Jensen, Dan (Marie), Gary (Lisette), Carla Walter, Andrew and Tom (Alyson); her grandchildren, Sandy (Jay) Maufort, Jim and Nick Purgiel, Jake and Zachary Pasternak, Celeste and Gus Jensen, Bryce Purgiel, Ryan Bliss, Eric, Seth, and Lacey Purgiel, Brandon and Charles Walter, and Rachel and Andrew Purgiel; great-grandchildren, Trenton and Ainsley Maufort; and brothers, Bill and Ken Haske.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her parents; brothers, Wally and Stanley Haske; as well as daughters, Helen and Susan Purgiel, and Monica Pasternak.

Her children would like to take this opportunity to thank the MediLodge staff for their excellent care of Mom these past four years. In their care, Mom lived out her final years with dignity, laughs and love.

Memorial contributions in Dolly’s honor may be made to St. Mary Cathedral Schools.

Arrangements were entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, P.O. Box 1548, Gaylord, MI 49734. Friends and family may leave condolences online at nelsonsfuneralhome.com.