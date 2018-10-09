Julia Mary Purol, 101, of Posen passed away peacefully at home September 26, 2018. She was born October 5, 1916 in Posen to Augustus and Julianna (Koss) Boyk.

On June 21, 1941 she married Clarence Purol at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Mrs. Purol was a life member of St. Casimir Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, bird watching, animals of all kinds, but most of all she loved her family.

Mrs. Purol is survived by four daughters, Elaine Misiak of Posen, Barbara McDougall of Alpena,

Delphine (Clarence) Bisson of Presque Isle and Patricia Loubert of Watford, Ontario; five sons,

David (Laura) of Holt, James (Marie) of Posen, Joseph (Sandra) of Alpena, Thomas (Michael) of Alpena and Bernard (Patricia) of Alpena; 23 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Theresa Purol

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, June 21, 2009; a son, Florian; three sons-in-law, Clem Misiak, Dan McDougall and Kevin Loubert; and

two sisters, Clara Koss and Martha Krajnik.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, September 28, where the rosary was recited followed by the parish wake service with Sister Mary Michelz conducting. Visitation resumed Saturday at St. Casimir Catholic Church until time of Mass with the Rev. Stan Bereda officiating.

Interment followed at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in memory of Julia Purol to Helping Hands of Presque Isle, 5848 M 65, Posen, MI 49776, or St. Casimir Catholic Church.

